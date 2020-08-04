Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.08.

ACHV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

