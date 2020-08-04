Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

