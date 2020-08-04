ABIOMED (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ABMD stock opened at $308.35 on Tuesday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $309.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.87.
In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
ABIOMED Company Profile
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
