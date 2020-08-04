ABIOMED (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $308.35 on Tuesday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $309.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.87.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

