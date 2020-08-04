7,910 Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

In other Moderna news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $12,322,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,297,463 shares of company stock worth $147,380,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

