6,950 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

