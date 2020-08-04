2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.86. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

