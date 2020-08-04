2,390 Shares in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

