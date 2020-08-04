15,080 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $47,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 485,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 416,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

NYSE HP opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

