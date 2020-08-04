11,735 Shares in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 468,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 49,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,001,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 248,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

