1,054 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Ecolab by 70.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 87.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average is $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

