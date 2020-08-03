Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $308,402.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,535.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

