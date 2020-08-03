Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

