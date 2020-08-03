Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Buy

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,371,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,094,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.