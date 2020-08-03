Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Buy

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE KOP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $528.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.53. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Koppers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

