Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Buy

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

