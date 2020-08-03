Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) to Sell

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 77.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 44.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 229.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

