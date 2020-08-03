Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 404.33%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

