Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.