Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on YTEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTEN opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,660.40% and a negative return on equity of 464.23%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

