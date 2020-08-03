WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

