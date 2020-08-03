Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth $33,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $39,835,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth $25,800,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $290.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $299.83. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.06.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.