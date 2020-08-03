Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE WY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

