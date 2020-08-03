Westrock (WRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Westrock to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $26.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Westrock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.