Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

WDC opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.