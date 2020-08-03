Wells Fargo & Co Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.85.

NOW opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total value of $599,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,947 shares of company stock worth $46,715,024. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

