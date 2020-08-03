Wells Fargo & Co Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $110.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Eaton stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

