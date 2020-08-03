Welbilt (WBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBT opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

