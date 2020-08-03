WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday.

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

