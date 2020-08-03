Wedbush Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $490.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $477.38 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 216,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

