Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,163 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

