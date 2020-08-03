Warner Music Group (WMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WMG opened at $30.15 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Warner Music Group

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

