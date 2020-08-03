Walt Disney (DIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

