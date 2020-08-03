Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €94.00 ($105.62) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.55 ($80.39).

Shares of WCH opened at €76.54 ($86.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a twelve month high of €76.16 ($85.57).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

