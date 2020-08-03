W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,557.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 400,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 85,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

GRA opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 56.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

