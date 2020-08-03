Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAN. started coverage on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.54).

LON:FAN opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.05) on Thursday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.33). The stock has a market cap of $329.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

