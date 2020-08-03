Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.81 ($190.80).

VOW3 stock opened at €125.00 ($140.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

