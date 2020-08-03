Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,330 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 446,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

