Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $17.75 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 780,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

