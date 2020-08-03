VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VF updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Get VF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.