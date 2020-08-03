Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 830,400 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

VRCA stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.37. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

