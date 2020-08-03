Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRRM. Northcoast Research started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

VRRM opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

