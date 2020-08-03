Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $66,472.72 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $66,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,664.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,368,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

