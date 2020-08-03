Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $842.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 891,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 575,253 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

