Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

VXRT stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046,722 shares of company stock valued at $273,936,354. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

