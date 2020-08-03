Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target Increased to $177.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $133.00 to $177.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.