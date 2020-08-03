Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $177.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

