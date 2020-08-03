Vapotherm (VAPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of -1.45. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,800.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.