ValuEngine Upgrades Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TAOP stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Taoping has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

