ValuEngine Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE:GPI opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

