ValuEngine Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

TWOU stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.78. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

